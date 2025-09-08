Thunderstorms, squalls and hail to grip most of Kazakhstan

Astana is set to brace for thunderstorms, squalls and hail.

Heavy downpours, hail and squalls, fog and thunderstorms are expected in Akmola region today.

Thunderstorms are also forecast for Abai, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions.

The high fire threat is in effect in Atyrau region.

Thunderstorms, hail and squalls are also set to grip East Kazakhstan.

