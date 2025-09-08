EN
    Thunderstorms, squalls and hail to grip most of Kazakhstan

    07:10, 8 September 2025

    A storm alert was issued for 15 regions of Kazakhstan as well as the cities of Astana and Shymkent on September 8, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Photo credit: pexels.com

    Astana is set to brace for thunderstorms, squalls and hail.

    Heavy downpours, hail and squalls, fog and thunderstorms are expected in Akmola region today.

    Thunderstorms are also forecast for Abai, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions.

    The high fire threat is in effect in Atyrau region.

    Thunderstorms, hail and squalls are also set to grip East Kazakhstan.

    Kazinform earlier reported on the weather forecast for Sept 7.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
