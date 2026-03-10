Dumped in Dubai: UAE shelters see surge in abandoned pets

Animal welfare groups say shelters, veterinary clinics and volunteers are receiving a growing number of requests from owners seeking to surrender their pets or asking veterinarians to euthanize them due to the complicated and costly process of relocating animals during the crisis.

The well-known rescue organization K9 Friends Dubai reported a sharp increase in attempts by owners to leave their dogs behind while departing the country. Volunteers say they are also receiving frequent reports of puppies and adult dogs abandoned on streets or outside shelters.

Veterinary clinics in Dubai have also noted troubling inquiries from pet owners asking whether their animals can be euthanized before they leave.

Brutal reality of pets being abandoned in apartments in Dubai as their heartless owners flee the city https://t.co/AvjIqzWFDl — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) March 10, 2026

“Many of the pets involved are healthy and could otherwise live long lives if rehomed,” rescue volunteers said, noting that most veterinarians refuse such requests and instead try to connect owners with rescue groups.

Animal welfare organizations say strict fundraising regulations further complicate rescue efforts. Dubai-based volunteer Claire Hopkins explained that fundraising platforms such as GoFundMe are banned in the country, while other fundraising activities require government approval.

Animal sanctuaries are also struggling to cope. Anso Stander, who runs the Six Hounds sanctuary in Al Ain, said she received 27 messages in a single day from people asking the shelter to take their animals.

Rescue groups warn that animals left on the streets face serious risks, including dehydration, starvation and injury, and are calling for greater public awareness and support.

