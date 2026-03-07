Dubai International Airport temporarily suspends its operations

For the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crew, operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been temporarily suspended. All procedures are being managed in line with established safety protocols, the post on the Dubai Media Office's X official account reads.

A week ago, Dubai Airports confirmed that a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained. Four staff sustained injuries and received prompt medical attention.

As written before, a chartered plane to evacuate South Koreans from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take off this weekend amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the foreign ministry said Saturday.