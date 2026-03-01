Dubai Airports: 4 injured following minor incident at DXB

Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and managed the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Four staff sustained injuries and received prompt medical attention.

Due to contingency plans already in place, most of the terminals were previously cleared of passengers, according to Dubai Media Office.

Besides, Dubai authorities confirm that debris resulting from an aerial interception caused a fire at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port. Dubai Civil Defense teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported, according to Dubai Media Office.

Photo credit: Video screenshot / dpworld.com

Authorities have urged the public not to circulate an old video of the Jebel Ali Port fire from 7 July, 2021, as it could spread misleading information.

Dubai Civil Defence teams also brought under control a minor fire on the exterior façade of the Burj Al Arab hotel, with no injuries reported.

Photo credit: WAM

The Dubai Government Media Office, citing the competent authorities in the emirate, stated that the incident resulted from debris from a drone that had been intercepted.