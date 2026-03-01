EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Dubai Airports: 4 injured following minor incident at DXB

    08:24, 1 March 2026

    Dubai Airports has confirmed that a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained, WAM reported.

    Dubai Airports: 4 injured following minor incident at DXB
    Photo credit: WAM

    Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and managed the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities.

    Four staff sustained injuries and received prompt medical attention.

    Due to contingency plans already in place, most of the terminals were previously cleared of passengers, according to Dubai Media Office.

    Besides, Dubai authorities confirm that debris resulting from an aerial interception caused a fire at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port. Dubai Civil Defense teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported, according to Dubai Media Office.

    Dubai Airports: 4 injured following minor incident at DXB
    Photo credit: Video screenshot / dpworld.com

    Authorities have urged the public not to circulate an old video of the Jebel Ali Port fire from 7 July, 2021, as it could spread misleading information.

    Dubai Civil Defence teams also brought under control a minor fire on the exterior façade of the Burj Al Arab hotel, with no injuries reported. 

    Dubai Airports: 4 injured following minor incident at DXB
    Photo credit: WAM

    The Dubai Government Media Office, citing the competent authorities in the emirate, stated that the incident resulted from debris from a drone that had been intercepted.

     

    Dubai UAE World News Airports Iran Israel Middle East Armed conflicts
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All