Chartered plane to bring home South Koreans from UAE on Sunday

The ministry said it is arranging a 290-seat Etihad Airways chartered flight, set to depart from Abu Dhabi at noon on Sunday (local time).

Starting early Saturday, the South Korean Embassy in the UAE will receive applications from South Korean nationals wishing to board the plane, with priority given to critically ill patients, people with severe disabilities, pregnant women, the elderly and infants.

The planned departure comes as Seoul seeks to bring home some 3,000 nationals stranded in the UAE due to flight disruptions amid the escalating conflict between Iran and the United States.

Earlier, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry confirmed over 3,300 Kazakhstanis had returned home from the Middle East.