Since going viral on social media last year, the indulgent dessert has become a nationwide obsession, with bakeries selling out daily and long queues forming outside pop-up shops.

The craze gained momentum after K-pop idols, including IVE’s Jang Won-young, shared the cookies online, sparkling a flood of imitators and spin-offs. Variations such as the “Dubai chewy gimbab” and themed donuts have appeared, though fans insist nothing rivals the original.

Phоtо credit: Yonhap

Major brands have joined the trend: Starbucks Korea introduced a “Dubai chewy roll,” while Paris Baguette launched a mini tart version. Even the Korean Red Cross has offered the cookies to blood donors.

But the fever comes at a cost. Ingredient prices – especially pistachios – have surged, pushing cookie prices above 8,000 won ($5.52) apiece.

Photo credit: Yonhap

Despite the expense, demand shows no sign of slowing. “They’re really good,” said one fan. “Even with rising prices, they’re worth it.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dubai chocolate was emerging as a sort of soft power for the UAE.