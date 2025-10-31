The chocolate made its debut in 2021, thanks to entrepreneur Sarah Hammouda, in collaboration with pastry chef Nouel Catis. The concept involved merging milk chocolate with pistachios and the crunchy texture of kataifi pastry - a staple in classic Middle Eastern sweets. The combination of well-known chocolate and local ingredients resulted in a product that stood out on the global stage.

In 2023, videos showcasing the chocolate's delightful crunch and vibrant filling rapidly gained traction on social media platforms. Consequently, there was a surge of interest across Europe, the United States, and East Asia. The influx of tourists to Dubai seeking the product led to a rise in online orders from international customers, significantly boosting overall demand.

Due to its growing popularity, bakeries and confectioners in different countries began adding similar flavors to other desserts. Demand for pistachios and kataifi dough also increased, leading to shortages in some areas. Over time, the chocolate became as closely associated with Dubai as landmarks like the Burj Khalifa.

Analysts say the success of Dubai chocolate shows how local ingredients can be used in a modern way to reach international audiences. They also note that this trend reflects growing cultural confidence in the UAE. For many people abroad, the product offers a simple way to experience the region’s culinary heritage.

This development is described as a form of culinary soft power - the ability of a country to build positive impressions through its food and culture, rather than through official campaigns. Other countries provide similar examples: Japan became widely recognized through sushi and ramen, South Korea gained attention with kimchi and other traditional dishes, while Italian pasta and pizza have long supported global interest in Italian culture - demonstrating how cuisine can influence international relations.