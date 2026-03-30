IAEA reports destruction of nuclear-related facility in Iran after strike
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that the heavy water production plant in Khondab, Iran, which Iranian authorities reported had been attacked on March 27, sustained severe damage and is no longer operational, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the IAEA, the conclusions were based on independent analysis of satellite imagery, as well as available knowledge of the facility.
The agency noted that the installation suffered significant damage and is no longer operational.
The IAEA also emphasized that no declared nuclear material was present at the site.
Earlier, the IAEA expressed serious concern over reports of another strike near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, marking the third such incident in the past ten days.