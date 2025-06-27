Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana

Integrating the system with unmanned aerial vehicles will reportedly allow for real-time detection of offenders, debtors, and individuals avoiding alimony payments. The data will be instantly transmitted to police officers’ tablets, significantly enhancing operational efficiency.

“Drones are becoming an essential part of our country’s digital infrastructure. They play a vital role in ensuring the safety of citizens and society as a whole. Currently, drones are used to monitor natural events and maintain public order. Kazakhtelecom is actively working on projects to integrate drones into urban video surveillance and forest monitoring systems, allowing for early fire detection through digital technology. The potential applications for drones across different sectors will continue to expand,” said Kazakhtelecom Chairman Bagdat Mussin.

The project could be expanded and rolled out to other regions as well, pending positive results.

As reported earlier, 184,700 motor vehicles were registered in Kazakhstan in April 2025.