How many vehicles registered in Kazakhstan

This includes 153,300 passenger cars, 11,300 trucks, 1,500 buses, and 18,600 motorcycles and other motor vehicles.

As of May 1, 2025, the number of registered motor vehicles in Kazakhstan exceeded 6 million, reaching 6.176 million units. Of that total, 86.5% are passenger cars, 9.7% are trucks, and 1.9% are buses and motorcycles.

Starting April 5, 2025, Kazakhstan introduced mandatory registration for motor vehicles speeding up to 50 km/h, such as scooters. That month, 18.6 thousand of these vehicles were registered, bringing the total number of registered scooters to 115.8 thousand.

Of the registered motor vehicles, 110.3 thousand run on gasoline, 635 use mixed fuel, 248 on diesel, 51 on gas. 557 are electric vehicles. For another 4 thousand vehicles, the fuel type was not specified.

As reported earlier, daily passenger flow on Astana’s public transport has hit a record high, reaching 1,005,329 trips.