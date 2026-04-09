Driver-free bonus: Malta offers €25,000 to young drivers who quit the road

Under the scheme, it targets residents aged under 30 who are willing to surrender their driving license for a full period of five years. The initiative aims to reduce the number of vehicles on the roads and ease traffic congestion.

Eligible participants will receive a total of €25,000. Payments will be made over five years in equal annual instalments of €5,000. The first payment will be issued after the license is surrendered, with subsequent payments made on each anniversary of participation.

To qualify, applicants must have resided in Malta for at least seven years and hold a valid Category B driving license for no less than one year. The license must not have been revoked or suspended and must be fully compliant with all regulatory requirements. Applicants must not possess a driving license issued outside the EU.

The program is not available to individuals whose job requires a valid driving license, as well as certain public officials and persons entitled to chauffeur-driven transport.

As part of the commitment, participants must refrain from driving both in Malta and abroad throughout the five-year period. After its completion, they may reapply for a driving license, subject to completing at least 15 hours of driving lessons at a licensed driving school.

Violations of the scheme, including driving during the restriction period, may result in penalties such as repayment of part of the grant, a €5,000 administrative fine, and potential legal proceedings.

Applications are open until June 30, 2026, and must be submitted either in person at Transport Malta offices or by post with the required documentation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Indonesia is considering launching water taxis in Bali to address growing traffic congestion.