Indonesia plans water taxis in Bali to ease traffic congestion

Lollan Andy Sutomo Panjaitan, secretary of the Directorate General of Sea Transportation at the Ministry of Transportation, said traffic conditions in Bali, particularly between I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and key tourist destinations, have become increasingly severe.

"These plans are aimed at reducing congestion in Bali, especially from the airport to destinations like Canggu. The water taxi service would allow tourists to travel directly from the airport to Canggu, for example, without being stuck in traffic. This mode of transport will be integrated into the island's air and sea transportation system," Panjaitan told a press conference in Jakarta.

He said the government is currently conducting reviews, including surveys, technical analyses, and feasibility studies. Authorities are also considering the development of MRT and LRT systems in Bali as additional public transport alternatives.

"In the long term, these alternatives will enhance efficiency in Bali's tourism sector," he said.

Panjaitan noted that the project must take into account various aspects of Balinese social and cultural life, including local policies, religious sites, and related regulations. The ongoing study is crucial to ensure the project's sustainability and prevent potential conflicts with local values.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan and Indonesia are set to expand cooperation in the energy sector.