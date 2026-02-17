Draft of new Constitution lays long term foundations for development of Kazakhstan, says Majilis deputy Konstantin Avershin

— Work on the draft Constitution has been completed. Which changes do you consider the most important for the development of democracy?

— The work is only beginning, because the referendum is ahead, and the final word belongs to the people. A Constitutional Commission of 130 members took part in discussing the draft, leading universities, lawyers, and political scientists were involved. More than four thousand proposals were received from citizens. This already indicates broad public involvement.

As for the content, I consider one of the key changes to be the new format for forming the parliament, the Qurultay. Formation based on party lists will create real political competition. Parties will have to work actively in the regions, fight for every vote, and bear responsibility for their pre-election promises.

— However, will the absence of self-nominated candidates not limit the democratic nature of the process?

— A party is, above all, infrastructure, resources, and a team of like-minded people. One person, even an authoritative one, has fewer opportunities for systematic work. The party model makes it possible to represent a broader cross section of society and effectively promote initiatives. In addition, when voting and drafting legislation, the support of colleagues is important. It is easier to work in parliament when there is a team united by a common program.

— What will be the criteria for selecting candidates within parties? Is a return to primaries possible?

— Much will be shown by the referendum. But in my view, the emphasis will shift toward professional qualities. What matters is not the number of followers on social networks, but real authority, the ability to work with voters, and competence in lawmaking. The parliament must be professional.

— In the new model, parliament will become unicameral. How will this affect the efficiency of its work?

— We live in conditions of high political and economic turbulence. The speed of decision making becomes critically important. A unicameral model with an increased composition will make it possible to reduce excessive bureaucratic procedures and accelerate the legislative process. At the same time, it is important to preserve quality. The professionalism of deputies and the transparency of the work of committees and working groups play a major role here.

— The powers of parliament are being strengthened. Are they sufficient?

— A large team of specialists worked on the draft. In my view, the powers provided for are sufficient, if each deputy works effectively. It is important not only to enshrine the powers on paper, but also to ensure their real application.

— How can the new model affect public trust in the authorities?

— Trust is formed through concrete results. If parliamentary decisions lead to real improvements in people’s lives, the level of trust will grow. The concept of a “listening state” implies not declarations, but practical steps.

Much will depend on the composition of parliament. These should be professionals who enjoy public trust and are capable of working in the interests of citizens.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that on February 16, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan held a briefing for the diplomatic corps on the outcomes of the Constitutional Reform Commission’s work.