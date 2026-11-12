Download AI models before it’s too late: Tech bloggers warn Hugging Face could shut down

Hugging Face works like a giant library of artificial intelligence. It hosts more than three million models that developers can download, explore and use to build their own AI tools. Some can even run directly on personal computers without relying on cloud services.

But the platform’s future has come under scrutiny since US chipmaker Nvidia agreed to acquire it for $12.93 billion.

Why are bloggers urging users to download AI models?

In a post on X, tech blogger Da7em (@Da7_Tech) predicted that Hugging Face could shut down if Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang loses his position.

“Once Jensen falls Hugging Face shuts down, and after that nobody’s downloading open models anymore,” he wrote.

The blogger argued that powerful figures in the technology industry could prioritize profits and control over free access to artificial intelligence.

He urged users to download their favorite models before access potentially disappears.

His recommendations included Ornith 9B, Qwen3.8-27B, DeepSeek-V4-Flash and GLM-5.3.

He also advised saving compressed versions. For example, 4-bit models take up significantly less storage while retaining much of their functionality. This allows users to keep more AI models on their devices.

Even if a computer cannot run a large model today, the blogger suggested saving it for the future.

Why are other tech experts concerned?

Concerns emerged long before the latest warning.

In August, technology blogger Tim Cadenbach questioned whether Hugging Face could remain independent under Nvidia’s ownership.

He suggested that Nvidia could gradually favor its own technologies. For example, the company might give its products greater visibility in search results or provide better support for models optimized for Nvidia chips.

In September, technology publication Popular AI also advised developers to keep copies of important models on their own computers.

The publication explained that relying entirely on one platform creates risks. If a model is removed or access is restricted, developers could lose the ability to download the files they need.

In October, cybersecurity publication Hive Security highlighted a specific case.

A modified version of the GLM-5.3 model was removed from Hugging Face because it violated the platform’s content policy.

However, the publication stressed that there was no evidence linking the decision to Nvidia.

Similar discussions have emerged on Reddit.

Some users recommend building personal archives of AI models before possible restrictions. Others believe the fears are exaggerated. They argue that Nvidia itself benefits from open AI development because developers also buy its hardware to run these models.

What’s happening with Nvidia and Jensen Huang?

The latest wave of concern comes amid scrutiny surrounding Nvidia’s CEO.

On November 8, Nvidia’s board announced an independent investigation following reports that Jensen Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.

The company said it had no reason to believe that confidential information or national security had been compromised.

The board also expressed confidence in Huang and his leadership team.

The investigation itself does not mean that Nvidia’s CEO is preparing to step down.

Could Hugging Face really shut down?

Hugging Face’s leadership has already responded to the alarming predictions.

“We’re not going anywhere!” co-founder and CEO Clément Delangue wrote on X in response to Da7em’s post.

Nvidia has also pledged to keep Hugging Face open.

The company said developers would still be able to upload and download models and datasets. The platform would also continue supporting hardware from competing manufacturers.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Nvidia had agreed to acquire Hugging Face for $12.93 billion.