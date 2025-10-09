Dota 2, CS2, and League of Legends included in Esports World Cup 2026 lineup

According to the organizers, the Esports World Cup 2026 will host competitions across 24 disciplines, most of which have already been confirmed. The remaining four titles will be revealed at a later date.

Confirmed disciplines for EWC 2026 include: Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Call of Duty: Warzone, Counter-Strike 2, Chess, CrossFire, Dota 2, EA Sports FC 26, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, Free Fire, Honor of Kings, League of Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Overwatch 2, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege X, Street Fighter 6, Teamfight Tactics, Valorant, and four to be announced later.

At the previous Esports World Cup in 2025, tournaments were held across 25 disciplines. In addition to individual game competitions, teams also took part in a club ranking system. Team Falcons emerged as the overall winner, achieving the highest score based on cumulative tournament results.

The total prize pool of the Esports World Cup 2025 exceeded 70 million U.S. dollars, setting a record for the event’s history.

Earlier, it was reported that Saudi Arabia is expanding its role in the global gaming industry with a $55 billion acquisition of Electronic Arts (EA), the company best known for producing the FIFA football series, The Sims, and Mass Effect.