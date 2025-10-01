Saudi Arabia expands role in global gaming with $55 billion EA acquisition

According to international media, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), together with private equity groups Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, signed a $55 billion cash deal to acquire EA and take the company private. EA shareholders will receive $210 per share, reflecting a 25% premium. The transaction, partly financed by $20 billion in loans from JP Morgan, is considered the largest leveraged buyout in Wall Street history.

PIF is reported to be the leading investor in the deal. Affinity Partners, founded by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of the U.S. President Donald Trump, is also part of the consortium. Analysts expect U.S. regulatory approval, citing Kushner’s involvement as a factor facilitating the process.

The acquisition reflects Saudi Arabia’s broader strategy to diversify its oil-dependent economy. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has identified gaming and esports as key drivers of future growth. The Crown Prince himself is reportedly a gaming enthusiast, particularly enjoying the Call of Duty series.

To date, PIF has invested around $30 billion in the gaming sector. Its portfolio includes stakes in Nintendo, NCSoft, and Nexon, as well as ownership of Savvy Games Group, which is active in esports and holds a share in Pokémon GO developer Niantic.

Saudi Arabia is also developing a dedicated esports and gaming hub in Qiddiya, near Riyadh. In 2027, the capital is set to host the first Olympic esports competition under the International Olympic Committee.

