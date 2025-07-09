Dorsey unveils Bluetooth-based app for private and offline communication

Taking to X, Dorsey said he spent the last couple of days diving into “Bluetooth mesh networks, relays, store and forward models, message encryption models, and a few other things” while working on the beta launch of the app.

Described as having “IRC vibes,” Bitchat runs over Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), allowing encrypted communication without internet access. “It provides ephemeral, encrypted communication without relying on internet infrastructure, making it resilient to network outages and censorship,” the white paper states.

The platform is fully decentralized - it requires no accounts, phone numbers, or central servers. Messages are stored only temporarily in device memory and are end-to-end encrypted.

my weekend project to learn about bluetooth mesh networks, relays and store and forward models, message encryption models, and a few other things.



bitchat: bluetooth mesh chat...IRC vibes.



TestFlight: https://t.co/P5zRRX0TB3

GitHub: https://t.co/Yphb3Izm0P pic.twitter.com/yxZxiMfMH2 — jack (@jack) July 6, 2025

The system supports room-based chats using hashtags and optional passwords. Each device functions as both sender and relay, enabling messages to “hop” between users across a 30-meter Bluetooth range.

According to Dorsey, “Bitchat provides resilient communication that works anywhere people gather, regardless of internet availability,” making it suitable for use in areas with limited or no connectivity.

Dorsey previously co-founded the decentralized social platform Bluesky in 2019 but left its board in May 2024.

Earlier, it was reported that Elon Musk announced the rollout of a new messaging feature on his social media platform X.