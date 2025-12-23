Kazakh, U.S. presidents hold extended phone call

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reiterated his commitment to full implementation of the agreements reached during his visit to Washington this November.

The Kazakh leader stressed the complexity of settling the Ukrainian conflict, where the territorial issue is central and requires compromises from both sides considering the real situation ‘in the field.’

In this regard, Kazakhstan calls on all the sides involved to exercise patience, flexibility, and professionalism, while continuing to seek a peace formula. Even through the country does not act as a mediator, it is ready to offer a negotiation platform in a spirit of goodwill, if needed.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the outstanding leadership skills possessed by the American President, that helped him end a number of international military conflicts and achieve positive outcomes in boosting the U.S. domestic potential.

In conclusion, the Head of State invited Donald Trump to pay a visit to Kazakhstan at his convenience and assured that the event will go down in history.

