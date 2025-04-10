Dominican Republic nightclub collapse: Death toll rises to 184

Juan Manuel Mendez, director of the Emergency Operations Center, said no additional survivors have been rescued since 3:00 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) on April 8.

Nelsy Milagros Cruz, governor of Monte Cristi province, is among those killed, according to local authorities.

Dominican President Luis Abinader has declared three days of national mourning starting April 8 to honor the victims.

Emergency services have set up a hotline to help families obtain information about the injured and the missing. Investigation is under way to determine the cause of the collapse.

The collapse occurred during a party at the Jet Set nightclub in the capital in the early hours Tuesday. Jet Set is a well-known nightclub in Santo Domingo and often hosts live performances. Local media reported that the roof fell after a sudden power outage.

