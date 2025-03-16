Nightclub fire kills at least 51 in North Macedonia

The blaze erupted at about 3am (02:00 GMT) on Sunday during a concert by the band DNA when pyrotechnics were set off inside the venue in Kocani, located about 100km (62 miles) east of the capital, Skopje.

“Sparks caused fire … and fire spread through the discotheque,” Toskovski, the interior minister, said on Sunday, confirming that the blaze was caused by “pyrotechnic devices” used during the concert.

Social media videos show the building completely engulfed in flames, with thick plumes of smoke rising into the night sky.

Firefighters doused the charred and smoking entrance to the club, named ‘Pulse,’ TV footage from a local broadcaster showed.

The tragedy was caused by pyrotechnics someone in the crowd set off fireworks inside the building.

Panic ensued after the fire, and some people were crushed in the stampede.



There were around 1,500 people inside the club. 53 death and many has injured. Rescues ongoing.… https://t.co/j36fUOrF7a pic.twitter.com/41x8Fb8bho — Sanjana Singh (@RSSinsider3632) March 16, 2025

Disco inferno kills dozens in North Macedonia — local media#NorthMacedonia

Fire spread rapidly to roof of venue filled with 1,500 people, up to 50 victims in total according to local prosecutors



Flames CRACKLE in terrifying view from outside Club Pulse



Local media say at… pic.twitter.com/PwwO24HM0g — ℂ𝕙𝕖 𝔾𝕦𝕖𝕧𝕒𝕣𝕒 ★ (@cheguwera) March 16, 2025

Scenes from the nightclub in North Macedonia, where 51 people, attending a hip-hop concert, have been killed in a massive blaze.



More than 100 people have been reported injured and have been rushed to various hospitals. #NorthMacedonia https://t.co/3b2rTNiJTG pic.twitter.com/4R3rAuJ321 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) March 16, 2025

‘A huge tragedy’

Al Jazeera’s Maja Blajevska, reporting from Kocani, said people here are saying this is a huge tragedy for this small town in the eastern part of North Macedonia, but also a huge tragedy for the whole country.

“Here, on the side of the road, many parents are still searching for their children,” she said.

North Macedonia’s MRT public broadcaster reported that 27 people were hospitalised at the Skopje City Hospital with severe burns, and another 23 were being treated at the Clinical Center. Among the injured were minors, it said.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said in a post on Facebook: “This is a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia! The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, the pain of the families, loved ones and friends is immeasurable.”

“I call on all competent institutions – health services, relevant authorities – to take urgent measures to assist the injured and support the families of the families.”

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said emergency services and a public prosecutor from Kocani’s Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office were at the scene.

“The number of victims and injured is still being determined. All resources and capacities of the prosecution offices will be mobilised to support the Kocani prosecution in its urgent response,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

As it was reported, 79 people died in a fire which occured at a ski resort in Türkiye’s Bolu in late January..