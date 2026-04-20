Domestic procurement hits KZT456bn in Kazakhstan

Speaking at a Majilis meeting on local content development, Saparbekov said in March 2024, the Government approved lists covering more than 4,834 items of goods from the light, machine-building, furniture, metallurgical, chemical, paper, and construction industries, that are subject to exemption from national treatment.

According to him, priority in seized goods procurement tenders is given to local manufacturers. The deputy minister noted a 16 percent rise in contracts with domestic producers compared to 2024, with the total value reaching 456 billion tenge.

Saparbekov further highlighted that efforts are underway by the Government to extend the exemptions from national treatment to boost domestic manufacturing and increase the involvement of local firms in public procurement.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s investment totals over 3 trillion tenge in the first quarter of 2026.