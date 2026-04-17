Kazakhstan’s investment totals over 3tn tenge in Q1 2026

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, total investment amounted to 3.46 trillion tenge, with the physical volume index reaching 106.4% year-on-year. Growth was driven primarily by the non-resource sector, where investment excluding budget funds rose to 2.31 trillion tenge, marking a strong increase of 128.1%.

Average investment per capita stood at 168,800 tenge nationwide, while spending on upgrading production capacity increased notably, with investment in machinery, equipment, and transport rising to 1.3 trillion tenge (143.1%). Meanwhile, investment in construction and capital repairs declined in physical terms to 90.9%, totaling 1.99 trillion tenge.

Own funds of investors remained the main source of financing, totaling 2.43 trillion tenge, while budget investments reached 377.1 billion tenge, including 115.3 billion from the national budget and 261.8 billion from local budgets. Bank loans amounted to 271 billion tenge, with other borrowed funds totaling 382.5 billion tenge. Overall, domestic investment dominated, accounting for 82.9% of the total, compared to 17.1% for external sources.

By sector, industry remained the main recipient of investment, totaling 1.5 trillion tenge, including 564.8 billion in mining, 502.6 billion in manufacturing, and 360 billion in the energy sector. Significant investments were also recorded in real estate (714.4 billion tenge), transport and storage (468.5 billion), and housing construction (662.6 billion tenge).

Regionally, Astana led in investment volume at 413.7 billion tenge, followed by Almaty (373.6 billion) and Turkistan region (354.2 billion), with strong figures also recorded in Atyrau region (300.9 billion) and Zhambyl region (218.1 billion tenge).

The fastest growth in investment was observed in Zhambyl region (171.6%), Turkistan region (171.2%), and Ulytau region (166.0%). At the same time, declines were recorded in Kostanay region (55.0%), Zhetysu region (69.6%), and Shymkent (67.4%).

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's manufacturing sector sees a 6% growth.