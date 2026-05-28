Times Square shines for Dimash’s 32nd birthday
In the heart of Manhattan, Times Square once again lit up with dazzling LED screens honoring Kazakh artist Dimash Qudaibergen. For several years, fans worldwide have marked his birthday with these vibrant tributes in New York’s iconic square, Qazinform News Agency learned from dimashnews.com.
This year, despite the rainy weather, American Dears gathered to celebrate Dimash’s 32nd birthday. They came together to watch the special displays and share the joy of the occasion.
US fans also took part in a charity initiative organized by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), where Dimash serves as Global Goodwill Ambassador. Earlier, he carried out a humanitarian mission in Bangladesh, visiting refugee camps and meeting with people in need of support.
On May 18, Dimash Qudaibergen met with musicians from the Rohingya community in Cox’s Bazar during his humanitarian mission to Bangladesh as a UN Migration Goodwill Ambassador.