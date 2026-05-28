Times Square shines for Dimash’s 32nd birthday

This year, despite the rainy weather, American Dears gathered to celebrate Dimash’s 32nd birthday. They came together to watch the special displays and share the joy of the occasion.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

US fans also took part in a charity initiative organized by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), where Dimash serves as Global Goodwill Ambassador. Earlier, he carried out a humanitarian mission in Bangladesh, visiting refugee camps and meeting with people in need of support.

On May 18, Dimash Qudaibergen met with musicians from the Rohingya community in Cox’s Bazar during his humanitarian mission to Bangladesh as a UN Migration Goodwill Ambassador.