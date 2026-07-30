Direct flights between Almaty and Izmir to launch on July 31

The ministry said it is continuing efforts to expand the country's international route network and increase flight frequencies on existing services.

"Starting July 31, Turkish carrier SunExpress will begin operating regular direct passenger flights between Almaty and Izmir. The route will be served twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, using Boeing 737 aircraft," the ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the launch of the new route is expected to further strengthen trade, business, investment, tourism, and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Astana-Shanghai flights are set to start this autumn.