Direct flight to bridge Almaty and Busan
12:59, 29 April 2026
A direct flight between Almaty and Busan will launch on May 1, Qazinform News Agency reports.
It will be operated by EasterJet twice a week.
The new route will connect Almaty with South Korea’s largest port city, Busan.
It is expected to strengthen tourism, business ties, and cultural exchange between Kazakhstan and South Korea.
Interest from South Korean tourists in Almaty continues to grow. More than 23,000 travelers from South Korea visited the city last year, 15.3% more compared to the previous year.
The flight will enhance Almaty’s position as a regional tourism hub, while also supporting trade and investment links.
Notably, Kazakhstan expands flight connection with Armenia.