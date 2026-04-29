EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Direct flight to bridge Almaty and Busan

    12:59, 29 April 2026

    A direct flight between Almaty and Busan will launch on May 1, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Direct flight to bridge Almaty and Busan
    Photo credit: Almaty akimat

    It will be operated by EasterJet twice a week.

    The new route will connect Almaty with South Korea’s largest port city, Busan.

    It is expected to strengthen tourism, business ties, and cultural exchange between Kazakhstan and South Korea.

    Interest from South Korean tourists in Almaty continues to grow. More than 23,000 travelers from South Korea visited the city last year, 15.3% more compared to the previous year.

    The flight will enhance Almaty’s position as a regional tourism hub, while also supporting trade and investment links.

    Notably, Kazakhstan expands flight connection with Armenia.

    Almaty Kazakhstan South Korea Civil aviation Travel Tourism Asia
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All