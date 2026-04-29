Direct flight to bridge Almaty and Busan

It will be operated by EasterJet twice a week.

The new route will connect Almaty with South Korea’s largest port city, Busan.

It is expected to strengthen tourism, business ties, and cultural exchange between Kazakhstan and South Korea.

Interest from South Korean tourists in Almaty continues to grow. More than 23,000 travelers from South Korea visited the city last year, 15.3% more compared to the previous year.

The flight will enhance Almaty’s position as a regional tourism hub, while also supporting trade and investment links.

Notably, Kazakhstan expands flight connection with Armenia.