Kazakhstan expands flight connection with Armenia

On April 18, SCAT Airlines began operating flights via Aktau-Yerevan route twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Flights are operated on Boeing 737 aircraft.

Since April 20, Armenian airline SHIRAK AVIA has been providing air connectivity by operating a regular Astana-Yerevan flight. Flights are operated once a week on Mondays on Boeing 737 aircraft.

The Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport notes that the expansion of flight geography and the increase in flight frequency are being carried out on a regular basis. It is expected that the launch of new routes will contribute to the development of trade, economic, business, and tourist cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that direct Oral-Istanbul flights will begin in June 2026.