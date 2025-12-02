Direct flights launched between Almaty and Bangkok

Direct flights from Almaty to Thailand's capital will operate four times a week: on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The airline will utilize wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft for the service.

It is reported that the route’s launch marks an important step for the airline as its first entry into the Central Asian market.

According to Pattra Boosarawongse, CEO of Thai AirAsia X, the launch of the Almaty–Bangkok route presents a significant business opportunity for the airline's expansion into Central Asia. She added that the direct connection ensures convenient and affordable travel to Bangkok, making it an ideal, visa-free choice for citizens of Kazakhstan.

It is noteworthy that Thai AirAsia X currently operates direct flights from Bangkok to Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Sapporo, and Sendai (Japan); Seoul (South Korea); Delhi (India); Shanghai (China); Riyadh (Saudi Arabia); and now Almaty (Kazakhstan), utilizing a fleet of 11 Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

As Qazinform reported, Thai AirAsia X had previously announced its plans to enter the Central Asian market and begin direct air service between Almaty and Bangkok.