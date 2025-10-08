New direct route to connect Almaty and Bangkok

This was announced following talks between the Tourism Department of Almaty and a delegation from Thai AirAsiaX, led by its CEO, Pattra Boosarawongse.

According to the municipal tourism authorities, the launch of the flight will make Almaty a more accessible and recognized destination on the international stage.

As part of promoting Almaty in Southeast Asian markets, the Almaty Tourism Bureau LLP is actively collaborating with the Thai airline.

Photo credit: Almaty Mayor's Office

A large-scale digital campaign is currently underway on social media platforms, targeting audiences in Malaysia and Singapore. The campaign features videos and visual materials bearing the airline’s logo, highlighting the availability of a direct Kuala-Lumpur-Almaty flight. The campaign is set to significantly boost Almaty’s visibility among the region's travelers.

“The airline is also preparing offline promotional activities. Eye-catching billboards featuring Almaty’s landmarks – mountain landscapes, Kok-Tobe cableway, Medeu Ice Rink and other symbols of the city - will appear in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore," a press release from the Tourism Department reads.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan approved a visa-free regime with Thailand.