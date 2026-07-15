Dimash Qudaibergen’s fans meet Kazakh diaspora members in Spain

During the event, participants talked about the artist’s work, his role in promoting Kazakh culture, and his part in enhancing cultural connections between Kazakhstan and Spain.

The meeting was organized by Gulnara Gulcha, President of the Kazakh Diaspora in Spain. Among the guests were Dilyara Mazhitova, an entrepreneur and co-creator of the Cob House and Audiotheatre Almaty projects, and Zharaskhan Kulpiyenov and Aliya Dalabayeva, producers of the Kazakh-Spanish film La Tregua (The Truce).

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

At the meeting, Spanish Dears shared how they first discovered Dimash’s music and explained why his artistry inspired them to explore Kazakhstan’s culture and traditions. Participants exchanged impressions, sang songs accompanied by guitar, and listened together to their favorite artist’s music.

The organizers noted that events like these allow Spanish fans to better understand Kazakh culture and offer a space for people united by Dimash’s talent to meet and share ideas.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that Dimash Qudaibergen headlined the international gala concert “Altay – Golden Cradle of the Turkic World,” held at the foot of Kazakhstan’s Altay Mountains on July 11.