The welcome began even before the passengers left the aircraft. Shortly after landing, the pilot addressed Dimash and his team, welcoming them to Chile.

“We would like to welcome Dimash Qudaibergen and his team to Chile, where the artist will be giving his long-awaited concert. Welcome!” he said.

At the airport, Chilean fans organized a special reception for the singer, expressing their excitement and support after years of anticipation for his visit.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

The enthusiasm for the upcoming concert was also evident in ticket sales, as all tickets for the Santiago performance sold out in advance.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash Qudaibergen continued the Latin American leg of his world tour in Bogotá, Colombia, on November 22, following five performances in Mexico.