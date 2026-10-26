Dimash Qudaibergen’s Spanish fans donate to support deafblind

La Gran Voz Kazaja, the association representing Dimash’s official fan club in Spain, has donated 3,000 euro to APASCIDE’s Santa Ángela de la Cruz Centre, which provides care and support for people who are deafblind.

According to fan club representatives, the initiative was inspired by Dimash himself, who has repeatedly emphasized the importance of kindness and helping others. This year, his fans decided to celebrate the artist’s visit to Spain with a special gift – a donation to those in need of support.

Representatives of La Gran Voz Kazaja visited the Santa Ángela de la Cruz Centre, where they met with staff and residents, learned about the centre’s work, and gained a deeper understanding of the daily care and support provided to people living with deafblindness.

“Inspired by Dimash’s acts of kindness and following his example, we decided to support those who need it most. We are confident that Dimash shares our belief that the greatest gift is the opportunity to help others,” fan club representatives said.

The centre’s motto, “We are your eyes and your ears,” held special meaning for the visitors. In response, the Spanish Dears offered a heartfelt addition: “We want to be your voice and your heart.”

Photo: DimashNews

The people supported by the centre also prepared a special message for Dimash Qudaibergen and his fans, expressing their gratitude in sign language:

“Thank you, Dimash, for supporting deafblind people at APASCIDE. Thank you, Dears, for visiting the Santa Ángela de la Cruz Centre. Thank you, everyone!”

Earlier, Dimash Qudaibergen sang the original hits on his DIMENSIONS Tour in Düsseldorf.