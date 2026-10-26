Dimash Qudaibergen sings original hits on DIMENSIONS Tour in Düsseldorf

The new dimensions that define the DIMENSIONS tour go beyond a world-class show. They also mark a new chapter in Dimash’s artistic journey, the one in which his own compositions take center stage.

The concert opens with the title track, “Dimensions,” whose powerful energy fills the entire arena. His next original composition, “Somebody Loves You,” takes a contrasting, more lyrical direction, revealing another emotional side of the artist’s creativity.

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“Fire” and “Samgau,” written for the Voice Beyond Horizon project, are also original compositions by Dimash. These pieces were performed on stage in New York last year. Behind-the-scenes details of the preparations for that concert will soon be revealed in a documentary dedicated to the first performance by an artist from the CIS countries at the legendary Madison Square Garden.

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The DIMENSIONS setlist features not only recent premieres but also songs that trace Dimash’s evolution as a composer over the years. Audiences can experience one of his earliest original compositions, “Umytylmas Kun,” which inspired the concert tour of the same name in 2016; feel the electrifying energy of “Give Me Your Love,” first introduced to fans during the D-Dynasty tour in 2019; and reflect on the state of the world through one of his most ambitious works, “The Story of One Sky,” released in 2022 to coincide with the launch of the Stranger show.

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Among Dimash’s original works are songs for which he has written both the music and the lyrics. These compositions explore philosophical themes, offering personal reflections and a direct connection with the audience. Performed in Kazakh, they include “Omir,” which Dimash delivers through three distinct voices representing himself at three different stages of life, and “Moonlight,” which made its debut on the new tour.

As a composer, Dimash works with lyrics in multiple languages. On the DIMENSIONS stage, he introduced the recently premiered Turkish-language song “Yazgi” alongside several brand-new original works: “Tell Me Why” in English, “Zhana Kun” in Kazakh, and a vocalise distinguished by its extraordinary precision and expressiveness, allowing the music to convey its meaning without a single word.

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Dimash’s fans have welcomed his new compositions with great enthusiasm and interest. During TikTok livestreams, where Dimash and members of his team connected with Dears between concerts, most of the questions and requests revolved around the release of new music. Grateful for the feedback from his listeners, Dimash announced that work is underway on a new album featuring songs he has helped create as both a songwriter and music producer.

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Sound producer Yerlan Bekchurin, Dimash’s longtime friend and colleague, also plays an important role in bringing his musical works to life. As it happened, the concert fell on Yerlan’s birthday. Dimash invited him onstage, where he and the audience joined together to sing “Happy Birthday” in his honor.

As reported earlier, Dimash Qudaibergen's fans met in Germany ahead of his concert.