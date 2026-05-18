Dimash Qudaibergen comes to Bangladesh on humanitarian mission

It is reported that the Cox’s Bazar region is home to a large number of forcibly displaced people in need of ongoing humanitarian assistance.

International organizations and local partners continue to provide support in shelter, healthcare, education, and social services.

The region also faces additional challenges related to climate and environmental risks, including seasonal flooding and cyclones, which further complicate humanitarian operations and the living conditions of local communities.

Photo credit: Hossain Ahammod Masum/IOM Bangladesh 2026

As part of the humanitarian mission, a series of meetings and field visits is planned to introduce IOM’s humanitarian initiatives in Cox’s Bazar and to draw the international community’s attention to the importance of humanitarian assistance and sustainable development in the region.

Earlier, Kazakhstan delivered humanitarian aid to Iran.