Dimash Qudaibergen takes stage at Astana Finance Days 2026

The Honored Artist of Kazakhstan performed several songs, including his recent release “Aqerke” and “Weekend.” He also performed “Stranger,” composed by Igor Krutoy, together with qobyz player Olzhas Qurmanbek, and played the dombyra with the instrumental duo of Yernat Nauryz and Temirlan Olzhabay, performing the well-known kui “Adai.”

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Following the performance, Dimash took part in a Q&A session with Renat Bekturov, Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre, discussing investment in the creative economy and the development of Kazakhstan’s creative industries.

Asked why investors should consider the creative economy as an area for growth, Dimash said Kazakhstan’s culture, history and music are unique and of interest to international audiences. He cited his own audience as an example.

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He stressed the importance of legal protection for artists and support from creative industry development funds, which he said could serve as a bridge between investors and new creative projects.

Discussing how artists can earn investors’ trust, Dimash said a strong idea must be backed by a team that believes in the same goal and is capable of turning the idea into reality. Investors, he added, need to see both talent and a team able to deliver.

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He also emphasized the importance of financial literacy, saying artists should understand financial matters, contracts and licensing. He stressed that artists should not give up control simply because “that’s how it’s done” or because a label says so, but should negotiate consciously and know which conditions are non-negotiable. Understanding such matters, he said, is part of an artist’s professional responsibility rather than solely the job of a manager or lawyer.

Dimash said he had chosen to maintain his creative independence and ownership of his intellectual property. He noted that there is no universal approach to investment and creative independence: some artists give up certain rights and infrastructure, while others choose a slower, independent path.

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He said he had moved beyond the stage of needing a label and now works directly with business partners and tours internationally. He also runs his own label, which promotes young artists he has begun producing.

Dimash also said he had become the producer of his own vocal show on China’s Hunan TV. The show broke records with more than 2 billion views.

Speaking about presenting Kazakhstan to the world, Dimash said the country’s uniqueness lies in combining respect for its roots with innovation. He noted that the wisdom of the past can be combined with the energy of the modern world and that traditional culture does not have to be old-fashioned. Instead, traditional elements can be presented in a fresh and authentic way and become part of modern trends.

He also stressed the importance of following one’s own path and managing a career with a long-term perspective. Artists, he said, should not change course for short-term financial opportunities or accept every profitable offer if it takes them away from their main goal. The road may be longer, harder and more expensive, he noted, but the main objective should remain unchanged.

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According to Dimash, Kazakhstan has many talented creative professionals capable of representing the country internationally, but the creative sector still needs stronger professional management. When he began his career, many of the professional systems supporting creative industries were not well developed in Kazakhstan, although the country already had talented creators.

He said professional management should support initiative rather than hinder it and should not reduce creativity to making money at any cost. Dimash noted that much had changed over the past decade, while acknowledging that further work was needed for Kazakhstan to compete at the same level internationally.

Dimash also spoke about supporting other artists, saying this had happened gradually as he sought to expand the influence of his music. He and his team began promoting musicians who bring traditional Kazakh instruments to international audiences, including dombyra duo Temirlan and Yernat and qobyz player Olzhas Qurmanbek.

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He said audiences at his international concerts had shown interest in Kazakhstan’s history, language and traditional instruments. Dimash added that he was interested in giving some of his compositions to other performers while continuing his own singing career, saying that creating and organizing other projects was also of interest to him.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash Qudaibergen’s track AQERKE had secured third place in the final #UltimateSummerCountdown summer chart organized by the international online broadcaster Channel R Radio.