Dimash Qudaibergen goes 700 meters underground to meet Karaganda miners

The visit followed a large concert marking Miners’ Day in Karaganda, which attracted about 250,000 spectators. Dimash toured the mine, learned about the conditions in which miners work and the safety measures in place, and personally congratulated them on their professional holiday.

Photo credit: Akimat of Karaganda region

Photo credit: Akimat of Karaganda region

Photo credit: Akimat of Karaganda region

Great respect to people in this profession. Your work deserves special honor, Dimash wrote on his Instagram.

During his visit to Karaganda, the singer also met with renowned artist and anti-nuclear movement activist Karipbek Kuyukov, who gave him a painting and a book. Kuyukov later said he had been unable to attend the concert but was pleased to meet the singer in person.

Photo credit: Akimat of Karaganda region

Another special stop was the Asem Children’s Support Center, where Dimash met with children in an informal setting over tea and conversation. He listened to them, offered words of support and answered their questions.

Photo credit: Akimat of Karaganda region

Photo credit: Akimat of Karaganda region

The center’s staff said the meeting was a meaningful and inspiring experience for the children and a further reminder that dreams can come true.

Photo credit: Akimat of Karaganda region

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash Qudaibergen headlined a major concert in Karaganda dedicated to Miners’ Day.