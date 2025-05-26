Dimash Qudaibergen to give solo concert at Madison Square Garden
22:52, 26 May 2025
Kazakhstani singer Dimash Qudaibergen is to give his solo concert Stranger at the Madison Square Garden in New York, the U.S., this October, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Dimash received standing ovation after announcing that he will give a solo concert Stranger at the Madison Square Garden in New York this October during a fan meeting in Almaty.
To note, in December 2019, Dimash delivered a sold-out Arnau Tour Envoy concert at Barclays Center in New York, bringing together thousands of fans from 63 countries.
As reported previously, singer Dimash Qudaibergen is to produce a song project on the Chinese TV channel.