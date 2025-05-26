Dimash Qudaibergen to give solo concert at Madison Square Garden

Dimash received standing ovation after announcing that he will give a solo concert Stranger at the Madison Square Garden in New York this October during a fan meeting in Almaty.

To note, in December 2019, Dimash delivered a sold-out Arnau Tour Envoy concert at Barclays Center in New York, bringing together thousands of fans from 63 countries.

As reported previously, singer Dimash Qudaibergen is to produce a song project on the Chinese TV channel.