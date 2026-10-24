Dimash Qudaibergen's fans meet in Germany ahead of concert

Ahead of the show, the artist’s German fan club continued its tradition of hosting a pre-party, bringing together fans of the Kazakh singer.

The gathering was attended by members of Dimash’s creative team, including backing vocalists Zarina Bozhakova and Diana Turzhanova, as well as dombra duo Temirlan and Yernat.

Zarina Bozhakova treated the audience to a performance of the traditional Kazakh folk song Dedim-ai-au, while the dombra duo performed Küy Shashu and East West.

Photo: Dimashnews

The musical program also featured the traditional Kazakh dance Qara Jorğa, which members of Dimash’s team performed alongside fans, inviting them to experience Kazakh culture not only through music but also through dance.

Photo: Dimashnews

The gathering unfolded in a warm and welcoming atmosphere filled with music, dancing, and opportunities to discover Kazakh traditions. Fans from different countries connected with one another, shared their impressions, and expressed their excitement for the upcoming concert.

Such gatherings have become a cherished tradition within the international Dears community, bringing fans together through Dimash’s music while offering them an opportunity to deepen their appreciation of Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage.

Earlier, it was written that Dimash Qudaibergen’s first concert in Poland, which launched his DIMENSIONS World Tour at TAURON Arena in Krakow, drew local media's attention.