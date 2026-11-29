Journalists from Latina Noticias spoke with the Kazakh artist about music, his encounters with legendary performers, his greatest purpose in life, and, of course, his upcoming concert.



Speaking about his connection with Peru, Dimash expressed his deep admiration for the work of the legendary Peruvian singer Yma Sumac.

He recalled how, many years ago, Yma Sumac visited Kazakhstan and performed in Almaty, where she met the legendary Kazakh singer Bibigul Tulegenova. Dimash himself discovered this connection when he came across a photograph of the two singers together.

Dimash Qudaibergen was also asked about his acquaintance with renowned Peruvian singer Eva Ayllón. The artist shared his memories of his first concert in New York, where the two met.

During the interview, the Kazakh singer answered several thought-provoking questions, including, “Beyond your music, what would you like people to remember you for?”

“Performing in front of an audience is an incredible opportunity to remind people of a world without war. That is my greatest dream. Right now, we are sitting here recording an interview. Afterwards, we will go out for a meal and continue living our happy lives. Meanwhile, in another part of the world, so many people are losing their lives, so many children are dying. It is terrible… I think my greatest mission is to remind people of the importance of a world without war.”

Dimash was also asked whether he gets a chance to visit iconic landmarks in the countries he travels to and how he prepares his voice for a concert.

The artist explained that a couple of days before a performance, he tends to avoid sightseeing, as he experiences a certain level of tension. During this time, he needs to be alone, focus on the upcoming performance, and prepare himself mentally.

“The day before a concert, I try not to speak at all. On the day of the concert, I wake up early and do vocal exercises for about an hour. Then I return to silence. Later in the day, I do a few more exercises, followed by another period of silence. Before going on stage, I also do about 20 minutes of vocal exercises.”

At the end of the interview, when asked what dimensions he intended to reveal to the audience during his concert, Dimash replied:

“We all have light and dark sides, and that is what the concert will explore. It will be about humanity, good music, life and who we are. There will be many different musical genres and styles. I hope you enjoy it. Thank you very much.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash Qudaibergen arrived in Chile for the first time on November 23, receiving a warm welcome from local Dears at Santiago International Airport ahead of his highly anticipated concert.