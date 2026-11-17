The November 15 reception featured cheers, applause and a live performance by the Mariachi Nungaray ensemble, whose musicians played popular Mexican songs, including Historia de un Amor, Bésame Mucho and Cielito Lindo.

Photo credit: Dimashnews

The ensemble also performed Dimash’s original song Unforgettable Day, with one of the singer’s fans, Angelo, singing alongside the musicians. The performance brought together Kazakh melodies and traditional Mexican musical elements, giving the song a new interpretation.

Photo credit: Dimashnews

The welcome was organized by Mexican Dears and marked another warm reception for the singer during the Latin American leg of his tour.

Photo credit: Dimashnews

Following his concerts in Mérida and Monterrey, Dimash is set to perform in Guadalajara on November 17.

Photo credit: Dimashnews

Photo credit: Dimashnews

Earlier, Qazinform reported that on November 14, Dimash Qudaibergen performed his first concert in Monterrey, as his DIMENSIONS World Tour continued to captivate audiences across Mexico.