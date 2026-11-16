Dimash performs in Monterrey for first time on his DIMENSIONS World Tour

The Kazakh artist received an exceptionally warm welcome. Throughout the concert, the entire arena repeatedly erupted into chants of “¡Dimash hermano, ya eres mexicano!” — a popular Mexican chant reserved for foreigners who have earned a special place in the hearts of the local people. Meaning “Dimash, brother! You’re Mexican now!”, it is a heartfelt expression of affection and acceptance: “You mean so much to us that we consider you one of our own.”

While embracing Dimash as an honorary Mexican, local fans also organized a special flash mob featuring Kazakhstan’s national flags. Holding up hundreds of small flags, they transformed the center of the arena into a sea of turquoise.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

The connection between cultures and nations was reflected even in the small gifts that audience members managed to pass to the artist between songs. Among them was an adorable traditional Mexican rag doll holding a tiny Kazakh flag — a touching symbol of friendship between the two countries. The gift came shortly before Dimash offered the Mexican audience a musical gift of his own: a performance of the beloved Spanish-language love song “Historia de un amor.”

Photo credit: Dimashnews

Chants of “¡Viva México! ¡Viva Monterrey!” brought the crowd to its feet, as did the songs performed in Kazakh. Dimash, meanwhile, was eager to get closer to his audience. During “Tau Ishinde,” he stepped off the stage and into the crowd, singing while surrounded by fans, embracing them as he performed.

Photo credit: Dimashnews

“My friends, our countries share a wonderful friendship and excellent relations. May the same spirit of friendship exist throughout the world,” Dimash said before switching to Spanish and delivering a masterful interpretation of variations on the timeless classic “Bésame mucho.” He then returned to his native Kazakh with “Durdaraz.”

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The message of an unwavering commitment to peace continued with Dimash’s original composition “The Story of One Sky.” Pouring his heart and soul into every note, the artist delivered a deeply emotional performance that moved the audience, who rose to their feet in a standing ovation for the singer and composer.

Photo credit: Dimashnews

“Music is also a weapon, but one that can be used for good. I always say that there are no bad nations. I dream of a world without war. There are still so many children in this world who dream of peace… We are fortunate because we have the opportunity to live in peace, while so many others wish they could be in our place. Thanks to the Almighty, I have the opportunity to speak about this while performing for you. Thank you so much!,” said Dimash.

Photo credit: Dimashnews

Earlier, Qazinform reported Dimash Qudaibergen's parents received a warm welcome from fans in Mexico.