Kazakhstan delivers humanitarian aid to Iran

The handover ceremony of the humanitarian cargo to the Iranian Red Crescent Society took place at the Serakhs railway station.

The event was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ontalap Onalbayev, representatives of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, as well as Head of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Khorasan Razavi Province (Mashhad) Gholamabbas Arbab Khales.

The humanitarian cargo included canned meat products, sugar, first-grade flour, medical supplies and medicines. The humanitarian assistance provided by the Kazakh side is intended to support the people of Iran and contribute to meeting socially significant needs.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iran Ontalap Onalbayev noted that Iran is one of Kazakhstan’s important political, trade-economic and humanitarian partners in the Middle East and the Islamic world.

A friend in need is a friend indeed. Kazakhstan has consistently supported the people of Iran during various periods, the ambassador emphasized.

In turn, a representative of the Iranian Red Crescent Society expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for the humanitarian assistance provided, noting that this step would contribute to further strengthening bilateral relations and mutual support between the two countries.

The humanitarian cargo, consisting of 30 railway wagons, will be delivered to the city of Tehran and distributed among the relevant institutions.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Iran discuss cooperation in trade, transport, and logistics.