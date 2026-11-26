Following performances in Mexico and Colombia, the Latin American leg of the tour continued in Chile, where thousands of fans welcomed the singer with enthusiastic applause and sing-alongs.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

Around two-thirds of the concert repertoire consists of Dimash’s original compositions, alongside works by renowned composers and traditional Kazakh folk songs presented in contemporary arrangements.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

One of the new songs featured on the tour is “Release My Soul,” written by Dimash’s younger brother, composer Abilmansur Qudaibergen. Combining an infectious rhythm, memorable melody, expressive vocals and choreography, the song showcases another side of the artist’s creativity.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

A particularly meaningful moment came during the performance of “The Story of One Sky,” when Chilean fans organized a flash mob, turning the arena into a sea of white flags symbolizing peace, kindness and unity. The gesture reinforced the composition’s central message.

“Dear friends! I am very proud and excited to be performing for you. You welcome us like one big family. Thank you!” Dimash told the audience.

The concert finale turned into an extended musical exchange between the singer and his fans. As spectators continued chanting his name, Dimash stayed on stage longer, making the closing moments a memorable part of the evening.

Photo credit: Dimashnews

The Santiago performance marked another milestone in the Latin American leg of the DIMENSIONS world tour. The next stop is Peru.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash Qudaibergen arrived in Chile for the first time on November 23, receiving a warm welcome from local Dears at Santiago International Airport ahead of his highly anticipated concert.