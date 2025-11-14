Dimash climbs on a car roof to thank his fans in London

The video of the meeting with the fans was published on Dimash’s official Instagram account.

“Thank you, London. This video was taken after the concert in front of the hotel where we were staying. I had to climb on the roof of the car to thank everyone. Love you. See you tomorrow in Berlin. Thank you for your amazing video,” he posted.

On November 13, Dimash arrived in the capital of Germany for his Stranger concert to be held today at the Max-Schmeling-Halle indoor arena.

Earlier, in an interview with CNN, Dimash spoke about his artistic journey, the discipline behind his extraordinary six-octave range, and his commitment to promoting Kazakhstan’s culture and values on the global stage.