Digital tenge will help combat misuse of funds – Prime Minister

The head of government emphasized that the issue of rational and purposeful use of public funds remains one of the most pressing.

“It’s a pressing issue – the targeted use of budget funds. When we say that we truly lack resources for infrastructure and project implementation, we are working closely with the Ministry of Finance and the National Bank,” the Prime Minister noted.

According to him, the introduction of the digital tenge could significantly reduce corruption risks and increase accountability in the implementation of state programs.

“I’d like to share that we met with colleagues and discussed the progress of the digital tenge project. In our view, it is a very serious tool that will help us ensure transparency in the spending of budget funds. That is, it will be difficult to divert the funds, to cash them out for purposes unrelated to the construction of a specific facility. We have decided to move more actively in the direction of implementing the digital tenge,” said Olzhas Bektenov.

Earlier, it was reported that Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan held a meeting last Friday to discuss the digitalization of judicial authorities, following instructions from the Head of State.