Deputy Chairmen of Kazakh Khalyk Kenesi named
13:47, 24 September 2026
Dmitry Ostankovich and Lyazzat Shyngysbayeva have been appointed deputy Chairmen of the Kazakh Khalyk Kenesi, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Chairman of the Kazakh Khalyk Kenesi signed a decree on their appointment according to Item 5, Article of the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan On Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi.
On September 22, Tokayev approved the composition of the Khalyk Kenesi, comprising 126 members.
Yerlan Koshanov was appointed the Chairman of the Khalyk Kenesi.
It was earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends first session of Khalyk Kenesi in Astana.