Deputy Chairmen of Kazakh Khalyk Kenesi named

Chairman of the Kazakh Khalyk Kenesi signed a decree on their appointment according to Item 5, Article of the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan On Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi.

On September 22, Tokayev approved the composition of the Khalyk Kenesi, comprising 126 members.

Yerlan Koshanov was appointed the Chairman of the Khalyk Kenesi.

It was earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends first session of Khalyk Kenesi in Astana.