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    Deputy Chairmen of Kazakh Khalyk Kenesi named

    13:47, 24 September 2026

    Dmitry Ostankovich and Lyazzat Shyngysbayeva have been appointed deputy Chairmen of the Kazakh Khalyk Kenesi, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Deputy Chairmen of Kazakh Khalyk Kenesi named
    Photo credit: Kazakh Khalyk Kenesi

    Chairman of the Kazakh Khalyk Kenesi signed a decree on their appointment according to Item 5, Article of the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan On Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi.

    On September 22, Tokayev approved the composition of the Khalyk Kenesi, comprising 126 members.

    Yerlan Koshanov was appointed the Chairman of the Khalyk Kenesi.

    It was earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends first session of Khalyk Kenesi in Astana.

    Appointments Kazakhstan Other Governmental Authorities
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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