Denmark to increase investment in Greenland amid U.S. interest

Speaking at a joint press conference on Tuesday alongside leaders from Greenland and the Faroe Islands, Frederiksen emphasized the need to strengthen Greenland’s critical infrastructure.

“We are willing to invest more in the development of the Greenlandic society,”she stated.“This could be ports, and it could be another type of critical infrastructure that both has a defense and military perspective, but which can also be used, for example, in relation to tourism or raw materials extraction.”

The statement comes amid reports that President Trump, since returning to the White House, has revived his interest in acquiring Greenland — a strategically important autonomous territory of Denmark with significant reserves of rare earth minerals. Trump has publicly reiterated this ambition and has not excluded the possibility of using military means to obtain the island.

Photo credit: Statsmin's official X account

Greenland has maintained a long-standing movement for independence and has gradually expanded its self-governance. However, the majority of Greenlanders continue to favor their political ties with Denmark, and few believe the territory is prepared for full independence in the near future.

European leaders have voiced strong opposition to any U.S. claims over Greenland. As reported earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron paid a visit to Greenland on Sunday, underlining France’s and the European Union’s solidarity with the Danish autonomous territory and reaffirming support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity.