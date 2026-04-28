Death toll rises to 14 in Indonesia train accident, president visits victims

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto visited the victims at a hospital in Bekasi on Tuesday morning, saying that he extended condolences on behalf of the government and himself, and promising a quick investigation into the tragic event.

Photo credit: Xinhua

In an official statement on Tuesday, train operator KAI President Director Bobby Rasyidin said, "The latest data as of 8:45 a.m. Western Indonesian Time (WIB) shows 14 deaths. The deceased has been taken to the Kramat Jati Police Hospital for further identification. Meanwhile, 84 injured victims have received medical treatment at various health facilities."

Photo credit: Xinhua

A commuter train on the Jakarta-Bekasi route was involved in a collision with a long-distance train operating on the Jakarta-Surabaya route at around 8:50 p.m. local time on Monday.

Photo credit: Xinhua

An investigation into the cause of the incident is being conducted by the rail operator and the National Transportation Safety Committee.

As written before, at least seven people have been killed and more than 80 injured after two passenger trains collided outside Jakarta.

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