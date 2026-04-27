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    At least 20 people killed in terror attack on Pan-American Highway in Colombia

    07:37, 27 April 2026

    The death toll from the blast on the Pan-American Highway in Colombia’s southwestern Cauca department has reached 20, governor Octavio Guzman said, TASS reports. 

    At least 20 people killed in terror attack on Pan-American Highway in Colombia
    Photo credit: https://x.com/trtworld/

    "As of now, twenty civilians - 15 women and five men - have reportedly died. Thirty-six people were injured. Three of them are still in an intensive care unit," he wrote on his X page.

    He slammed the April 25 terror attacks as "the most brutal and ruthless attack on civilians in the past decades" in Cauca. A three-day mourning has been declared in the region.

    The blast seriously damaged the road surface on the Pan-American Highway, with a crater measuring approximately 200 cubic meters emerging at the scene. Traffic is expected to resume within six hours.

    The Caracol media outlet reported earlier, citing Colombia’s military command, that the series of terror attacks is blamed on the Jaime Martinez group consisting of former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia rebel organization who refused to abide by the 2016 peace agreement with the government.

    Earlier it was reported, at least 14 dead, more than 20 were injured when an explosive device detonated above a passenger bus, damaging several vehicles on one of the country’s key transport routes.

    This January, Colombian authorities located a missing plane with 15 aboard, no survivors reported.

    World News Incidents Terrorism Colombia Roads Transport
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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