Death toll from Venezuelan quakes climbs to 235, injuries hit 4,300

The number of injured has climbed to 4,300, Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said in an interview with state television on Thursday.

The twin earthquakes, measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 and striking just 40 seconds apart late Wednesday, were the strongest to hit Venezuela in more than a century and the deadliest in decades.

Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency following back-to-back powerful earthquakes which struck Venezuela, collapsing buildings in the capital, Caracas.

The UN is mobilizing assistance and working closely with the government and aid partners in response to the Venezuela earthquake emergency.