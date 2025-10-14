Death toll from heavy rains in Mexico rises to 64

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said national and local agencies are working together to assist affected communities and restore essential services.

Laura Velazquez, national coordinator of civil protection, said rainfall between Oct. 6 and 9 reached record levels -- up to 286 millimeters in some areas -- causing rivers to overflow and triggering deadly landslides. Veracruz state reported 29 deaths and 18 missing, the highest toll among the affected states.

The Defense Ministry said the Air Force has set up air bridges to deliver food and medicine to isolated communities in Veracruz, Puebla and Hidalgo, reaching 39 towns on Sunday.

The Welfare Ministry has launched a door-to-door census to identify victims and distribute financial aid.

Sheinbaum said preliminary estimates suggest around 100,000 homes were damaged. "In all cases, the government will provide support," she said.

Authorities said efforts remain focused on providing shelter, food, clean water and medical care, while repairing roads, power lines and public services.

The Mexican government has stepped up its relief efforts as the death toll rises to 44 following recent record downpours in central and eastern Mexican states, the National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) said Sunday.